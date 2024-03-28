Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James drew plenty of criticism for skipping his meeting with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Some NBA fans claimed that he was, for lack of a better term, ‘ducking the smoke.’

James didn’t do much to help his case on Wednesday night, as he looked as sharp and healthy as ever in the win over the Memphis Grizzlies, even logging a 23-point triple-double.

Nonetheless, we’re talking about a 39-year-old player who’s been a pro for 21 years, so it’s only normal to see him taking a breather every now and then. That’s why, following the win, he stated that he would favor health over playoff seeding until the end of the season.

LeBron Won’t Push His Body Before The Playoffs

“We are where we are, but health has always been the most important for our ball club, not just one individual. But for me, looking at myself, knowing my foot and my injury, how it reacts, and how it’s been over the last couple of years. I am always keeping a healthy eye on it,” James said.

Unsurprisingly, he later fired back at those who criticized him for missing the Bucks’ game and then suiting up to play the very next night against a much lesser rival:

“I would have tried to play yesterday if that was the case,” argued LeBron. “I got to be smart with it. If I’m not healthy or close to being healthy, it’s not good for our ball club anyway. It’s not good for me.”

It’s not fair, wise, or even normal to put such high demands on a 39-year-old pro athlete, but LeBron James is no ordinary pro athlete. Still, his health should be first and foremost at this point in his career and the season, so don’t be shocked to see him sitting out more games as they head toward the finish line.