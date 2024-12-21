Trending topics:
MLB

MLB News: Yankees compete with Mets and three others to sign All-Star first baseman

The New York Yankees have yet to address their need for a first baseman ahead of the upcoming season. However, the player they are targeting will require them to outbid the New York Mets and other teams to secure his services.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks to the pitching mound during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
© Getty ImagesManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks to the pitching mound during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

By Richard Tovar

The New York Yankees are actively making roster adjustments ahead of the upcoming season, but one glaring need remains—a top-tier first baseman. The player on their radar, All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won’t come easily as they’ll face stiff competition from the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, and San Francisco Giants.

According to a report by Bob Nightengale, the Yankees‘ interest in signing Goldschmidt is no secret, and all four rival teams have already initiated talks with the seven-time All-Star. They’re in need of a top first baseman after Anthony Rizzo exit.

Goldschmidt, 37, has built an impressive career highlighted by consistent excellence. He earned seven All-Star selections, most recently in 2022 while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals—a team he joined in 2019 and remained with through 2024. Before his tenure with the Cardinals, Goldschmidt shined with the Arizona Diamondbacks, earning the majority of his All-Star nods between 2011 and 2018.

Advertisement

In addition to his All-Star accolades, Goldschmidt’s MLB résumé includes the 2020 NL MVP Award, four Gold Gloves, and five Silver Sluggers. The veteran also reached a significant milestone in 2024, surpassing 2,000 career hits during a game against the Nationals.

Advertisement

Goldschmidt’s Salary History

Goldschmidt’s most recent long-term contract, signed with the Cardinals, paid him $26 million annually as part of a five-year, $130 million deal—the largest of his career. Prior to that, he earned less than $35 million total during his time with the Diamondbacks.

2024 Performance Stats

Despite being 37, Goldschmidt remains a highly productive player. In 2024, he contributed 22 home runs, 147 hits, and 65 RBIs over 599 at-bats for the Cardinals. His performance reinforces his status as a valuable asset, even as he approaches the later stages of his career.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

NFL News: Sean McVay reveals the key to replacing Aaron Donald after his retirement with the Rams
NFL

NFL News: Sean McVay reveals the key to replacing Aaron Donald after his retirement with the Rams

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

MLB News: Francisco Lindor makes major admission on Juan Soto's addition to the Mets
MLB

MLB News: Francisco Lindor makes major admission on Juan Soto's addition to the Mets

Yankees make bold move with surprising 3-player trade with the Reds
MLB

Yankees make bold move with surprising 3-player trade with the Reds

Better Collective Logo