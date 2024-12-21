MLB News: Yankees compete with Mets and three others to sign All-Star first baseman

The New York Yankees are actively making roster adjustments ahead of the upcoming season, but one glaring need remains—a top-tier first baseman. The player on their radar, All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won’t come easily as they’ll face stiff competition from the New York Mets, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals, and San Francisco Giants.

According to a report by Bob Nightengale, the Yankees‘ interest in signing Goldschmidt is no secret, and all four rival teams have already initiated talks with the seven-time All-Star. They’re in need of a top first baseman after Anthony Rizzo exit.

Goldschmidt, 37, has built an impressive career highlighted by consistent excellence. He earned seven All-Star selections, most recently in 2022 while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals—a team he joined in 2019 and remained with through 2024. Before his tenure with the Cardinals, Goldschmidt shined with the Arizona Diamondbacks, earning the majority of his All-Star nods between 2011 and 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to his All-Star accolades, Goldschmidt’s MLB résumé includes the 2020 NL MVP Award, four Gold Gloves, and five Silver Sluggers. The veteran also reached a significant milestone in 2024, surpassing 2,000 career hits during a game against the Nationals.

Advertisement

Goldschmidt’s Salary History

Goldschmidt’s most recent long-term contract, signed with the Cardinals, paid him $26 million annually as part of a five-year, $130 million deal—the largest of his career. Prior to that, he earned less than $35 million total during his time with the Diamondbacks.

Advertisement

2024 Performance Stats

Despite being 37, Goldschmidt remains a highly productive player. In 2024, he contributed 22 home runs, 147 hits, and 65 RBIs over 599 at-bats for the Cardinals. His performance reinforces his status as a valuable asset, even as he approaches the later stages of his career.