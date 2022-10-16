When Chet Holmgren got injured in an exhibition match, the Oklahoma City Thunder saw their entire future getting destroyed. Until a new plan for the 2022-23 NBA Season came up to the discussion.

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw everything they have worked for, vanished in matter of seconds. It happened when their 2nd pick overall, Chet Holgrem got a foot injury, which resulted in a season-ending injury for the 20-year-old.

However, those problems don't end just there. According to multiple reports, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a knee injury, which will prevent him to be available for the Thunder in the season opener week, as well as an unknown number of games in the upcoming season. That's why the Thunder's front office didn't hesitate to think about a possible solution that could benefit them for the future.

As the Thunder got a record of 24 wins and 58 losses in the last NBA season, the 2022-23 isn't looking any brighter. Not only because of their most recent injured players, but because of the latest moves in the offseason, which makes them of the weakest teams in the Western Conference.

NBA Rumors: The Thunder's plan after Chet Holmgren's season-ending injury

According to Bleacher Report journalist Eric Pincus, an NBA executive said to him, the Oklahoma City Thunder's front office are evaluating a possible tank of the 2022-23 NBA Season in order to make a massive move in the next NBA Draft. "(Sam) Presti has come this far, he’s not going to stop now. The injury to Chet (Holmgren) makes it easier. He’ll try to land twin towers with (Victor) Wembanyama.” the anonimous executive said.

However, the OKC Thunder aren't alone in the tanking situation in the upcoming NBA Season. The San Antonio Spurs, as well as the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz, could look to get the worst possible records in the 2022-23 NBA Season to be selected among the lottery teams of the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

As Victor Wembanyama is set to be the No.1 pick overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, this situation may become a serious thing as the upcoming season is getting closer. So, those teams need that need to improve their teams for the future will try everything to land Wembanyama. As he has been set to "improve" a franchise in $500-million-dollars, per multiple reports. So, it is good for business, and the basketball court as well.