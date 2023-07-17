At 35 years old and after 14 NBA seasons, there are not many things left to achieve for Stephen Curry. However, the Golden State Warriors star doesn’t seem to see it that way.

We’re talking about not only one of the greatest players of all time, but also one of the toughest competitors in sports history. Even when things don’t go to plan, Steph simply refuses to quit.

That’s why we’ve seen him bounce back and win his fourth ring with the Dubs in 2022, when many thought glory days were part of the past in San Francisco. However, there’s something Curry hasn’t achieved outside the NBA yet and he looks interested in doing so.

Stephen Curry says he could chase Olympic gold with Team USA

Even though he has multiple rings and countless individual accolades to show off, Curry doesn’t boast an Olympic gold medal yet. Therefore, the Warriors star may be considering representing Team USA in Paris 2024.

“That’s the one piece of the resume [Steve Kerr] always likes to joke that I don’t have,“ Curry told Malika Andrews of ESPN, via Sports Illustrated. “So he’s already kinda recruiting for next summer. But I’m rooting the guys on in the World Championships this year, in the World Cup, I know they’re gonna represent the USA well and take home gold. I have no idea what next summer looks like, it obviously is an extra bonus that coach Kerr is leading that charge, and I’d love to play for him any day of the week, so we’ll see how it goes come summer 2024.”

Curry’s presence would certainly increase Team USA’s odds in the next Summer Olympics and it would also make the basketball event more interesting. Steve Kerr may convince Steph to join the squad, but we have to wait and see.