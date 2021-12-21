The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly reached out to the Indiana Pacers to try and trade for Myles Turner. But can they actually get him?

The Los Angeles Lakers didn't get off to the start of the year they wished for. The NBA season has been riddled by injuries and COVID-19 but even before that, LeBron James' team didn't seem to be on the same page.

One of the biggest issues and concerns for the purple and gold is their defense. DeAndre Jordan is way past his prime and Dwight Howard can't stay out of foul trouble, so other teams are pretty much having a field day below the rim night in and night out.

That's why they've reportedly reached out to the Indiana Pacers inquiring about Myles Turner. Moreover, John Hollinger of The Athletic believes that he's a very realistic target ahead of the deadline.

NBA Rumors: Insider Claims Lakers Could Trade For Myles Turner

"So the name I’m left with for the Lakers is Myles Turner. He makes $18 million, so his salary works if Nunn and Horton-Tucker are outbound. He’s already signed for next season at that number, so the Lakers’ salaries won’t get too out of hand in the final $47 million year on Westbrook’s deal. Turner plays center, which allows Davis to play his preferred power forward spot, but he’s a 3-point shooter who won’t get in the way like the current Laker centers do. His biggest weakness is rebounding, but Davis and LeBron are so good on that front, it probably won’t hurt L.A."

Even if the Lakers don't want to trade away Horton-Tucker, adding Myles Turner would definitely solve their rim protection issues. They'd also have one of the most versatile two-way frontcourts in the league with him and Anthony Davis.

Turner wants to leave the Pacers and will most likely gauge plenty of trade interest in the market, so the Lakers may have to compete with other suitors. But that's the deal they need to make if they want to salvage their season.