Damian Lillard has been the Miami Heat’s priority target ever since they lost the 2023 NBA Finals to the Denver Nuggets. With Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo off the table, the best asset they could offer was a package including Tyler Herro.

The 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year has proven his worth in the league since being selected by the Heat with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. At 23, Herro still has his entire career ahead of him.

But of course, being mentioned as a possible bargaining chip is never nice for a player who is happy with his current team. In an appearance on The Crossover podcast, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated suggested Herro is unhappy with the Heat for involving him in trade talks this offseason.

Rumor: Tyler Herro unhappy with Heat for being included in trade talks

“Tyler Herro has not been pleased by all of that’s gone in Miami this offseason,” Mannix said, via SI.com. “How he’s just been bandied about as kind of filler in trade talks. Tyler Herro is a couple years removed from winning the Sixth Man of the Year.

“It was a disappointing finish to him last year. Tyler Herro believe he’s on a certain level. He has not been happy how his name has been tossed around in all these trade talks. Oftentimes, when we’re discussing Tyler Herro, we’re discussing how many teams don’t want him. That has not sat well with Tyler Herro.”

What’s Tyler Herro’s contract?

Tyler Herro signed a four-year, $120m deal with the Heat that kicks in this season.

How many years does Lillard have left in his contract?

In 2022, Damian Lillard signed a two-year contract extension with the Blazers through the 2025–26 season with a player option for 2026–27.