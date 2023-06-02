The Golden State Warriors are facing the end of a dynasty. They ruled the NBA for a decade, but Bob Myers’ departure could be the beginning of the end, especially if Draymond Green also decides to walk out.

The team reportedly still has faith in this championship core, and they believe they can make another run at a title with Stephen Curry as the centerpiece of their project.

But they need to retool, which is why they could look to pull the plug on the Jordan Poole experiment, as he was clearly uncomfortable last season, especially in the playoffs.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Trade Jordan Poole For OG Anunoby

With that in mind, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes the Warriors and Toronto Raptors could help each other out. In this scenario, the Raptors get Jordan Poole, Ryan Rollins, and the 23rd pick in this draft, while the Dubs get OG Anunoby and Thaddeus Young.

“The Warriors could be nearing the end of their dynasty, although a trade for another two-way wing would help prop the championship window open a little longer,” wrote Swartz.

“Anunoby is perhaps the best wing defender in the NBA, joining a frontcourt with Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green that would get this defense back to an elite level,” the report added. “The Raptors may find themselves with a major need at guard this summer with both Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. likely becoming free agents.”

Of course, this is just a proposal, and there’s no indication of an actual deal taking place, but one could argue that this move makes perfect sense for every party involved.

Jordan Poole needs a fresh start, the Raptors need another lead guard, and the Warriors need someone who can improve their defense and actually wants to be coached.