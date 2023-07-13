The Golden State Warriors‘ message this offseason has been clear: they want to get back to glory days. With Stephen Curry at an incredible level, the front office has been doing whatever it could to keep a competitive team for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Bob Myers may no longer be at the team, but Mike Dunleavy wants to leave his mark in the Bay area as well. Shortly after being promoted, the general manager showed his aggressiveness by trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul.

On top of that, the Dubs re-signed Draymond Green for a few more years. Everyone knows that Father Time will eventually catch up with their stars, so the goal is to not waste any more second. Even Curry himself admitted that’s the mindset in San Francisco right now.

Stephen Curry says Warriors are determined to win next year

“The biggest thing is, everybody comes to camp with the right mindset of just trying to win — we’ve got to talk it, live it out and understand the time frame of our careers. Nobody’s got time to waste in terms of any energy other than trying to win,” Curry told Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle.

“That’s always been my wish and hope, that we had a team with all the right pieces that really fit. We’ve had years where we had the most talent and years where we had the deepest team … so trying to win [now] is important knowing where we are in our careers.”

Curry, Green and Klay Thompson delivered multiple championships to the organization, but they know their championship window won’t last forever. Therefore, their approach from now on is trying to seize every moment and chase more success while they can.