With Russell Westbrook likely to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, analyst Brian Windhortst pointed out the outlook for the point guard with Darvin Ham as the new head coach.

The Los Angeles Lakers' hopes of assembling a true offensive machine with the addition of Russell Westbrook fell apart early on. To such a degree that the goal for next NBA season was for him to leave the team, which doesn't seem certain to happen.

The level shown by the former Wizards, Rockets and Thunder player received constant criticism. An environment that added to his lack of adaptation to the game dynamics in the Lakers, which is dictated by their two strong men, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Thus, the new reality for Russell Westbrook, who would have to stay in Los Angeles, apparently against his will, would be not only to try to fit in with the fans and his teammates, but also with the system implemented by the new head coach of the team, Darvin Ham, who replaced Frank Vogel after he was unable to advance to the NBA playoffs in the recently completed season.

What's in store for Russell Westbrook under Darvin Ham according to Brian Windhorst

The current ESPN reporter offered the scenario he believes awaits Russell Westbrook next season if he ultimately remains with the Los Angeles Lakers, which would seemingly be a very simple matter: either cooperate with Darvin Ham or the loneliness of relegation.

“They’re better off with him at home if he’s not going to try to play the role that Darvin Ham is saying what’s available to him.", stated Brian Windhorst during an episode of the Hoop Collective podcast, in which he spoke about Lakers' new era with Darvin Ham after 3 seasons and 1 championship with Frank Vogel.

It is speculated that the new system of play that Darvin Ham intends to implement with the Los Angeles Lakers contemplates a much greater defensive sacrifice and off-ball play for Russell Westbrook, something that may not be on the 34-year-old's list of preferences after not having done so before during his career.