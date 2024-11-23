Lions News: HC Dan Campbell loses defensive key player ahead of the matchup against the Colts

Ahead of a key Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell knows he will be without a key player on his defense.

The Detroit Lions are one of the teams to beat this season in the NFL and aim to continue their dominant run in Week 12. To do so, they will need to defeat none other than the Indianapolis Colts, but it won’t be an easy task, as HC Dan Campbell knows he will be without a key player on his roster for their visit to Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team led by Jared Goff has only one loss so far, with nine victories in their record. The main goal is to continue in the same way, steadily, and to replicate the performance from last weekend against the Jaguars.

The news for Campbell‘s team is that they will travel to Indianapolis without one of their most important defensive players. The player in question is none other than the talented cornerback Terrion Arnold, who has been ruled out of the game due to his groin injury.

Adam Schefter, ESPN NFL insider, confirmed the news through his X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter: “Lions downgraded CB Terrion Arnold to out for Sunday’s game at Indianapolis due to his groin injury. Arnold will not travel with the team to Indianapolis.”

Terrion Arnold #0 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after breaking up a 4th down pass in the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Ford Field on September 30, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Dan Campbell values his coaching staff

The great present of the Detroit Lions has several aspects, and one of the most important is the offensive department. Dan Campbell knows how to surround himself with talent and greatly values the work done so far by offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson.

“Ben has grown the most of any coach I’ve ever been around,” Campbell said. “He’s always been a very creative play-caller. He has great vision every week for how to attack our opponents, but most importantly, he knows how to communicate that vision to our players in the room with him. He’s confident, competent, and, above all, competitive. The players on offense respond to him because of it.”

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions look on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Campbell values the influence of GM Brad Holmes

Success in a team is not only determined by what the players do on the field but also by the coaching staff, the fans, and the front office. Regarding this last point, and in an interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Dan Campbell made it clear how much he values the work of General Manager Brad Holmes.

“Brad does a hell of a job,” Campbell said. “There’s a lot of people involved, but I’m always going to tell you, I think Brad is a master evaluator and I just think — and it starts with him and then it just kind of permeates, obviously, because he’s the leader of that group throughout the scouts and personnel department. And so he’s got a real good way about him, about figuring guys out. But I also love — man, the tape speaks for itself. The tape is louder than anything else. It really is, and then you just kind of get around them a little bit, ask them a few things, but I can’t tell you there’s one question that’s going to nail it or not nail it.”

General Manager Brad Holmes of the Detroit Lions looks on during the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan.

What’s next for the Detroit Lions?

vs Indianapolis Colts, November 24th

vs Chicago Bears, November 28th

vs Green Bay Packers, December 5th

vs Buffalo Bills, December 15th

vs Chicago Bears, December 22nd