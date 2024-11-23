Mike Tomlin wasn't pleased with the performance of Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers after a big loss against the Cleveland Browns. The head coach sent a clear message to his players.

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers lost against the Cleveland Browns complicating their situation in the AFC North. Russell Wilson and the offense didn’t work for three quarters and, although they made a fierce comeback in the final minutes, it wasn’t enough.

The big question is if the Steelers are really Super Bowl contenders or they’ll fall apart in the division. Their schedule is one of the toughest in the NFL and even a wild card spot could be compromised.

Now, in the final weeks of the season, Tomlin, Wilson and the defense will have to prove if they belong in the same tier as the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills or the Baltimore Ravens.

What is the Steelers’ record right now?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an 8-3 record and are in first place of the AFC North. Nevertheless, Mike Tomlin reminded his players that slow starts like the one in Cleveland could be very costly down the road.

“The Cleveland Browns brought it. It was a hard fought game. They made more plays than we did. Obviously, we’ve got to own our portions of it particularly early on. It’s painful, but it’s life in this business. It took us too long to warm up to the action. They brought it instantly early on. It produced some negativity in the first half. We’ll learn from it.”

What is the Steelers’ next rival?

The Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 12 and that could be crucial not only in the battle for the AFC North, but also in the race for a wild card berth.

The Bengals are four games behind the Steelers knowing they still have to face them twice this season. If you add that to looming matchups with the Ravens, Eagles, Browns and Chiefs, Tomlin understands there’s nothing granted.

This was the head coach’s message for his team before that huge visit to Joe Burrow. “We’ve got a big one coming up. We’re in the midst of some thick AFC North action. So, no rest for the weary.”

