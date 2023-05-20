For years, Jimmy Butler has been deemed one of the toughest players in the game. He’s one of the few guys that could literally scare some NBA competition, and he’s the embodiment of Miami Heat culture.

Jimmy is a tough leader and he’ll lead by example. He wants everybody to be on the same page and won’t hesitate to get on any of his teammates’ faces, even if they don’t always like his ways.

However, as much as everybody around the league thinks that he’s a tough guy, an unnamed NBA scout recently said that Butler is actually quite a soft player, and explained why.

NBA Scout Says Butler Is A ‘Really Soft Player’

“He’s actually a really soft player,” the scout told Brad Botkin of CBS Sports. “Think about it, you never see him just putting his head down and barreling to the bucket out of control. He’s methodical. He gets in the lane at his own pace, he plays off of two feet.”

“You look at all his spins and pump fakes, his footwork, his touch around the rim, it’s all super soft,” Butler said. “Nothing is forced. Even though there’s a lot of force behind what he’s doing. He’s going to get you on his hip and ride you. He’s going to put his shoulder into you and separate. But it’s more subtle than you would think. He’s strong enough to get to his spots with a little nudge. He’s a lot like Kawhi Leonard in that way.”

I don’t know if that qualifies as soft, and that’s definitely not a word anyone would use to describe Jimmy Butler. But hey, to each their own, even in these subjects.