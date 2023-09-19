The Golden State Warriors continue to be one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green still in the Bay area, it doesn’t look like the Dubs are slowing down anytime soon.

Therefore, moving to San Francisco could be an interesting idea for any player with championship aspirations. Damian Lillard, however, says there’s no way he would suit up for the Warriors.

“I respect what they’ve been doing over the last eight, nine years or whatever and I’m from there obviously,” Lillard said on the YouTube show It Is What It Is. “That’s home. But I can’t be a part of that. They won four championships. What I look like going to try to do that? It don’t even make sense. I never do nothing like that. I lose every year before I go.”

Damian Lillard ready to leave the Blazers

After 11 years with the organization, Damian Lillard decided to submit a trade request to the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason. The team, however, has yet to grant his wish and let him go.

The Miami Heat have been heavily linked with the guard, as they look for another superstar to help Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo win the NBA championship next year. Last season, they fell just short of the ultimate glory.

How old is Damian Lillard?

Born on July 15, 1990 in Oakland, California, Damian Lillard is 33 years old.

Selected with the sixth overall pick by the Blazers in the 2012 NBA Draft, Lillard has yet to win an NBA ring. With Miami aiming to succeed in the short term, moving to South Beach could make sense for Dame.