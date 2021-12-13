There's always something going on in the NBA. Here, we gathered the most interesting trade rumors, featuring Damian Lillard, Ben Simmons, Myles Turner, and many more.

The NBA is where amazing happens, and it shows it every single day. This season hasn't been the exception to that rule, with the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns dominating the rest of the league.

But even if those two teams have been fairly ahead of the pack to start the season, it's still too early to say that they're clear-cut favorites. That's why other contenders must act fast and improve their teams with a couple of trades.

There's always something going on in the league and trade talks will only ramp up as the deadline approaches. Here, we'll discuss some of the biggest trade rumors of the week, featuring Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard, and more.

NBA Trade Rumors: What's Going On In The League?

5. Celtics Could Break Up The Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown Duo

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown form one of the most promising and talented young duos in the league. But maybe, they're not the ideal pairing to lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA Championship, and Brown could fetch plenty of value in the trade market, per Jake Fischer:

"I think this is definitely the beginning of the end for the Jayson Tatum - Jaylen Brown pairing. I don't know if that will get broken up this season. But I think sometime in the next 12-18 months we're really going start to hear about to hear the conversations about the future of Boston with Jaylen Brown heading out the door."

4. Myles Turner Wants Out Of Indiana

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly eager to start their rebuild and will look to move Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis, and/or Myles Turner. Turner, however, is the most likely to be traded soon, as he wants no part of the organization anymore:

"It's clear that I'm not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity," the talented big man told Jared Weiss of The Athletic. "it's clear to me that, just numbers-wise, I'm not valued as more than a rotational role player."

3. Ben Simmons' Trade Talks Are Ramping Up

Following a quiet couple of weeks, it seems like Ben Simmons could finally be on the move. According to Darren Wolfson and Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers have engaged in multiple talks about 3-team trades involving Simmons. Also, the Minnesota Timberwolves would be a team to watch:

"ESPN reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Philadelphia's trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons," Wojnarowski reported. "Told that the #Timberwolves have been in touch with Philly in recent days. But same hurdles remain," Wolfson added.

2. Lakers Have Inquired About Turner

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to get anything going in the defensive end of the floor, which is why it's not surprising to see them trying to land Myles Turner. They don't have many valuable assets or salary cap flexibility, so it could be tricky, though:

"I’ve heard there’s been some talks with the Lakers, previously Charlotte checked in several times," Scott Agness said on the Fieldhouse Files podcast; as quoted by Fadeaway World.

1. Blazers Aren't Listening To Offers For Lillard

And last but not least, all roads lead to Damian Lillard, again. The talented star has repeated that he doesn't want to be traded and the Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly made him unavailable, regardless of how juicy the offer is:

"The Portland Trail Blazers have made clear to the 76ers that All-NBA guard Damian Lillard is not available to be discussed in trade talks and franchise has no interest in moving him, sources tell ESPN," Adrian Wojnarowski reported.