With the trade deadline just around the corner, let's take a look at the hottest, most important rumors going on in the NBA.

There's always something going on in the NBA. Whether it's LeBron James or Stephen Curry breaking records or Ben Simmons holding out or Kyrie Irving saying something. Sometimes, it's hard to keep up with all that information.

The trade deadline is just a month away and that means we're on the verge of witnessing plenty of old faces in new places. But, as it usually happens, it's hard to predict who's going where.

Fortunately for you. we've scrubbed the web back and forth to get a hold of the latest, hottest stories in the Association. So sit down, buckle up, and enjoy as we walk you through today's biggest trade rumors, via Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

NBA Trade Rumors: Hottest News Around The League

Lakers Want To Trade Dwight Howard

The Los Angeles Lakers don't have many valuable pieces for the trade market right now. They desperately crave scoring and their veterans and Russell Westbrook have failed to provide that punch with Anthony Davis on the sidelines. That means that someone, most likely Dwight Howard, is heading out the door:

"The Lakers have little trade flexibility, but that hasn't stopped Los Angeles from exploring various potential deals," Fischer wrote. "Rob Pelinka's front office has only Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn as non-minimum players with tangible trade value, and that combination won't be nearly enough to land Grant or Turner. But the Lakers have called rival teams to assess the trade value of DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard and Kent Bazemore, sources said."

Pacers Demand Multiple First-Round Picks For Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers are still adamant to rebuild and that means Myles Turner, Caris LeVert, and Domantas Sabonis are all up for grabs. Nonetheless, it seems like they won't let go that easily of any of their assets, especially Turner:

"Myles Turner appears the likeliest Indiana player to be traded before the deadline, with a list of suitors that includes Dallas, Minnesota, New York, Sacramento, Charlotte and Portland," Fischer says. "Toronto was also mentioned by several league personnel as a team to keep an eye on for Turner’s services. The Pacers’ asking price is said to include multiple first-round picks.

Celtics To Pursue Jalen Smith

The Boston Celtics have struggled to keep their rivals away from the paint and their lack of size has hurt their chances on the glass. Robert Williams III has been a solid rim protector but they lack depth at center. Now, they seem to have targeted Phoenix Suns' Jalen Smith as their main priority.

"Phoenix Suns big man Jalen Smith has been a recent trade target of Boston, according to league sources. There is a widespread belief the Celtics will be very active in efforts to bolster their roster around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the coming weeks," reported Fischer.

Ben Simmons' Saga Won't End Soon

Ben Simmons would rather forfeit his paycheck instead of suiting up for the Philadelphia 76ers. Daryl Morey and the Sixers would rather hold out his pay unless they get a superstar in return for him. There's no intention of meeting in the middle, so this saga could go on beyond this season:

"Philadelphia's market for Simmons remains static," explains Fischer. "And for those teams hopeful Lillard's surgery will impact the Sixers' trade strategy, Philadelphia officials maintain their major stakeholders—from ownership and Morey's front office to Doc Rivers and Joel Embiid—are aligned in waiting for someone on par with Lillard, James Harden, Bradley Beal or Jaylen Brown to become available either before this deadline or later this summer. "