Even though he has yet to play a single game for the Brooklyn Nets organization, Ben Simmons' tenure in the Big Apple could come to an end before it started.

Ben Simmons' talent is undeniable but his character has always raised several red flags. Simply put, he hasn't proven that he can be trusted. It happened at LSU, it happened in Philadelphia, and it happened in Brooklyn.

Then again, he's still quite young and multiple teams could and should be interested in taking their chances with him. He's set to address his back injury and should be ready for training camp, assuming there aren't any more weird setbacks with his mental health.

But if the Brooklyn Nets decide they don't have the time or the energy to deal with his seemingly never-ending drama, then the Atlanta Hawks would be thrilled to get him off their hands.

NBA Rumors: Nets Could Trade Ben Simmons To The Hawks

(Transcript via Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report)

"Atlanta Hawks receive: Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas

Brooklyn Nets receive: Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic and No. 16 pick

When the Hawks searched for Trae Young's co-star earlier this season, they gave serious consideration to tabbing Ben Simmons for the role. Atlanta was reportedly the "most engaged" Simmons suitor leading up to the deadline, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Who says the Hawks can't go back to that well?

The pairing of Young, the league's only player to average 25 points and nine assists this season (and last), and Simmons, arguably the Association's most versatile defender, remains fascinating on paper. Each has a razor-sharp strength that could help cover the other's glaring weakness, and they could make magic together in transition and pick-and-rolls."

This trade would give the Hawks the stopper they've craved for years without having to give up John Collins. Moreover, the Nets would finally get a rim protector and another playmaker and scorer while also re-stocking their Draft arsenal.

Needless to say, this would be a win-now move for Brooklyn and a great gamble for Atlanta, but that risk could come with a big reward as well. All things considered, the Nets would be wise to at least consider moving on from their often-disgruntled All-Star.