Kyrie Irving is reportedly committed to the Brooklyn Nets, but they may not feel the same way about him. Here, we discuss three potential landing spots for him.

The Brooklyn Nets threw Kyrie Irving under the bus multiple times last season. They didn't allow him to play on the road until a COVID outbreak forced them to do so, and they called him out for his apparent lack of commitment to the organization.

They didn't offer him a contract extension and were willing to let him walk away for free this summer. He eventually picked up his player option and decided to run it back, but it would be challenging to put all their history behind them.

So, even if Kyrie claims he's ready to move on and give it another shot in Brooklyn, that doesn't mean they feel the same way about him. With that in mind, let's take a look at three teams that could seize the opportunity and trade for him.

NBA Rumors: 3 Teams That Could Trade For Kyrie Irving

3. Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic needs a sidekick who can carry the load in the offensive end. The Dallas Mavericks lost one of their primary ball-handlers with Jalen Brunson's departure, so there's an obvious need for a scoring guard in Dallas.

Irving grew up a Nets fan, so he must have plenty of respect for Jason Kidd. Kidd's tough-love approach could be what he needs to get in line, and getting Kyrie would allow them to keep Spencer Dinwiddie coming off the bench.

2. Miami Heat

Pat Riley is in the hunt for another star, but the Miami Heat may not have enough assets to trade for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell. Even so, 'settling' for Kyrie Irving would still be a successful off-season in South Beach.

From a hoops standpoint, it would be a match made in heaven, as they crave another scoring threat. Once again, Heat Culture would be what Irving needs to focus in basketball. Jimmy Butler won't put up with his antics, and neither will coach Erik Spoelstra.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were close to swapping him for Russell Westbrook but refused to include two first-round picks in the trade. But still, chances are they realize they have no choice but to do this deal, whether it is now or mid-season.

Westbrook isn't a good fit with their roster, and he doesn't want to be there. On the flip side, Kyrie wants to reunite with LeBron James, who's also on board with teaming up with him again. Rob Pelinka must do this dea, no matter what it takes.