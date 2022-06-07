With Quin Snyder out of the picture, the Utah Jazz may have trouble keeping Donovan Mitchell on board. Here, we discuss three potential trade destinations for him.

It's been a tough couple of weeks for the Utah Jazz. They couldn't get the job done in the NBA playoffs, their coach Quin Snyder resigned, and now it seems like they may also lose their best player.

Donovan Mitchell reportedly took offense at Snyder's departure. His coach was one of the main reasons why he signed a max contract extension with the team. Add his rift with Rudy Gobert to the mix, and it wouldn't be crazy to think he'll want out soon.

The Louisville product could gauge plenty of interest around the league. However, not many teams could put together a trade package that's good enough to land him. With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 potential landing spots for Donovan Mitchell.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Potential Destinations For Donovan Mitchell

3. San Antonio Spurs

For years, people have speculated whether Gregg Popovich will retire or not. And according to most reports, the San Antonio Spurs would target Quin Snyder if their lifelong mentor were to step down.

That could pave the way for Mitchell to arrive in Texas. The Spurs have enough draft assets and young players to put together a package and also enough cap space to absorb his contract and make him their franchise player.

2. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are reportedly ready to make Donovan Mitchell their top priority for the offseason. They want to get rid of Julius Randle and also have enough pieces to put together a decent trade offer.

Knicks President Leon Rose used to be Mitchell's agent. Also, he's a New York Native and grew up rooting for the organization, so the ties are obvious. The Knicks have been looking for a star for years, and he might as well be it.

1. Miami Heat

Pat Riley gets what he wants when he wants it. And according to the latest rumors, he's set his eyes on Mitchell. Also, given Dwayne Wade's ties with both franchises, it wouldn't be far-fetched to think they could work out a deal.

The Heat has some nice pieces and could put together a package centered around Tyler Herro. Mitchell would get to play with a big man who can also guard the perimeter in Bam Adebayo, and Jimmy Butler would get another scoring option besides him.