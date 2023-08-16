The Philadelphia 76ers have fallen short of expectations in the last few seasons, but things could get worse. While James Harden made it clear he wants out, Joel Embiid‘s future also looks up in the air.

The NBA MVP of last year has deleted references to the city of Brotherly Love on social media, which may be a minor detail, but it still made noise. In the meantime, he’s been linked to other teams.

The New York Knicks are reportedly trying to find ways to improve their roster and have been linked with the big man recently. However, the Sixers star may also have an under-the-radar suitor.

Rumor: Rockets are a team to watch for Joel Embiid

According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Houston Rockets are a dark-horse candidate to trade for Joel Embiid. Ime Udoka’s presence could be key, as long as the 29-year-old wants to leave, of course:

(Via Rockets Wire)

“Another team is Houston, just because of the bond between Joel and Ime [Udoka]. Maybe in the next year or so… because obviously, if Joel stays this season and plays it out, that’s one thing. But moving forward, I do think New York and Houston are the two teams to watch if Joel said, ‘I want to leave, too.’”

Losing Embiid would obviously be a huge blow for the Sixers, whose championship aspirations practically rely on the France internacional. However, we’ll have to wait and see whether he actually considers to leave the team.