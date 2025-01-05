NFL News: Brock Purdy's teammate could earn up to $1.5M in bonuses during game against Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers are approaching the end of the 2024 NFL regular season without a postseason berth, but one of Brock Purdy’s defensive teammates could close out the year with a substantial bonus by recording a few sacks in their Week 18 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Nick Wagoner, 49ers defensive lineman Leonard Floyd has already secured $500,000 for the 8 sacks he’s registered this season. What’s even better is that if he adds a couple more sacks during the game against the Cardinals, he could earn an additional $500,000. If he reaches a total of 3.5 sacks, Floyd would walk away with an extra $1,000,000.

Floyd had his best performance of the season in the games against the Packers and Bears, each with an average of 2.0 sacks, but in the last three weeks, he hasn’t registered any sacks and has only totaled 3 tackles.

Despite the team’s overall struggles, Floyd has delivered a solid first season with the 49ers. He has tallied 39 tackles so far, a number that could increase in the season finale against the Cardinals. He has also started in 16 games this season, showcasing his reliability on the defensive line.

Floyd’s NFL Experience Since 2016

Floyd began his professional career in 2016 with the Chicago Bears, where he scored one of his two career safeties and recorded a touchdown after recovering a fumble. That rookie season was the only one in which he recorded fewer than 10 sacks, finishing with a total of 7.0.

Floyd’s Best Defensive Seasons

Floyd reached double-digit sacks for the first time in 2020 with the Los Angeles Rams, where he recorded 10.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits. The following year, he posted a career-high 70 combined tackles along with 9.5 sacks. In 2023, playing for the Buffalo Bills, Floyd equaled his career-best with 10.5 sacks, marking another standout season in his career.