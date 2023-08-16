The Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden have reached a stalemate. Unless they fire Daryl Morey, it seems unlikely that they’ll ever have the former NBA MVP back with the team.

And while he hasn’t chipped in on this drama, some believe that this could be a domino effect that could end up pushing Joel Embiid out of the City of Brotherly Love as well.

With that in mind, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report put together quite an interesting trade proposal that would send Embiid to the New York Knicks in exchange for a plethora of draft picks.

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Trade For Embiid

(Via Bleacher Report)

“New York Knicks receive: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers receive: RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, 2024 first-round pick, 2024 first-round pick (top-12 protected, via WAS), 2025 first-round pick (top-four protected, via MIL) and 2026 first-round pick

For years, the Knicks have been quietly stockpiling picks and prospects to potentially fuel the NBA’s next blockbuster deal. Opportunity could be knocking soon.

With James Harden wanting out of Philly, Joel Embiid might have to be thinking about a split from the Sixers. That’s just speculation for now, but he effectively welcomed postulation when he recently spoke of winning a title “in Philly or anywhere else.”

(…)

As for the Sixers, an Embiid deal would spiral them into a long-term rebuild, so they should seek out as many picks and prospects as possible.”

Of course, this is just speculation, and it doesn’t mean this deal will actually go through. But given the latest turn of events, it wouldn’t be that shocking to think this could happen.