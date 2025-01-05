NHL News: Peter Laviolette, Rangers receive bad news amid Canucks' J.T. Miller trade rumors

The New York Rangers continue their downward spiral into the bottom of the NHL standings, and they cannot catch a break to rally back. After another deflating loss, the answer to the Rangers struggles could be in a trade for Vancouver Canucks star J.T. Miller. However, Peter Laviolette won’t get his hopes up after learning of discouraging news from an insider.

New York fell 7-4 to Washington and witnessed firsthand the negative effect Igor Shesterkin’s absence has on the team. Despite Jonathan Quick’s good effort, it wasn’t enough to withstand the Capitals’ firepower. However, mostly to blame are the team’s skaters, not their goalie. The Rangers were outplayed, as has been their common trend throughout the 2024-25 NHL season.

The puck won’t bounce the Rangers’ way, due in part to sheer luck but also because of self-inflicted wounds. General Manager Chris Drury doesn’t shy away from making bold moves, though they haven’t paid off. As New York extends its horrendous slump into the second half of the season, many expect the Broadway Blueshirts to make a trade.

On the other side, the Canucks have struggled more than expected this season, and the team is widely affected by ongoing rumors surrounding two of their best players. While reports of rifts between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson are shut down, every team in the league is speculating that one of the two stars in British Columbia could be on the move.

Head coach Peter Laviolette of the New York Rangers speaks with the media at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

It made sense for the Rangers to be one of the teams knocking on the Canucks’ door. However, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has some bad news that may discourage Laviolette and the Rangers from pursuing a blockbuster trade involving J.T. Miller in exchange for K’Andre Miller and/or Mika Zibanejad.

“If Vancouver wanted to do that, they could have done it already,” Elliotte Friedman stated, via Athlon Sports. “And don’t forget, ZIbanejad has a no-move clause (NMC) as well.”

Zibanejad speaks on trade buzz

The 31-year-old Mika Zibanejad has had a very underwhelming first half of the season. Fans in the Big Apple have taken out their frustration on Zibanejad, actively calling for the team to trade the Swedish forward. However, Zibanejad has a no-move clause (NMC) in his contract, making it unlikely he would waive it.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Zibanejad told The Athletic. “I don’t read anything, I don’t listen to anything. It’s noise. There’s a reason why there are clauses like that. It’s something that was negotiated and earned. My focus has always been here. My focus has never been on anything else.”

Through 38 games played this season, Zibanejad tallies 8 goals and 13 assists for a total of 23 points. His depleted production led to Laviolette replacing him off the first power play unit.

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) during the first period of play. The New York Rangers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in OT.

Bigger elephant in the room

While Zibanejad’s performance has been a big issue of concern for the Rangers, he is far from being the main problem in New York. The organization is amidst turmoil, as Mark Messier stated there is a concerning lack of trust between the players and the front office.

The Rangers need to assess this, and although a blockbuster trade could help turn the scale on the ice, it won’t magically wipe off their internal crisis.