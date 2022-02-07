In a season full of ups and downs, the New York Knicks want to lure another star to the Big Apple. Check out the top 3 best trade targets they should consider right now.

The New York Knicks enjoyed quite the success last season. They were one of the most entertaining teams to watch in the NBA throughout the regular campaign but eventually fell short in the playoffs.

Unfortunately for their loyal fans, they've vastly regressed from last year. Julius Randle looks like a shell of himself, and they've failed to live up to the expectations they had entering the year.

That's why most analysts expect Leon Rose to be quite active on the phone as the NBA trade deadline zooms in. So, with that in mind, let's take a look at 3 players they could and should pursue.

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Best Targets For The New York Knicks

3. Eric Gordon

The Houston Rockets and Eric Gordon are trying to part ways and the New York Knicks could be a tailor-made fit for him. They have a big need for sharpshooters and he's one of the best available right now.

Tom Thibodeau and the Knicks have enough good defenders to hide Gordon in that regard. He could also take on ball-handling duties on a team that has struggled with playmaking and point guard position all year long.

2. Myles Turner

The Indiana Pacers' steep price for Myles Turner drove multiple teams away. But his recent injury may have lowered his value and they could be forced to move him at a discount at the deadline.

The Knicks don't need another rim protector but Turner would still be a massive upgrade for them in that regard. Moreover, that could allow them to move Mitchell Robinson, who could also gauge interesting value around the league.

1. De'Aaron Fox

The Knicks have lacked a franchise point guard for years now, and the word around the league is that they're turning their heads towards De'Aaron Fox, who could be available at the right price.

Fox is still quite young and a borderline All-Star and the Sacramento Kings have a logjam at the point guard position right now. The Kings are expected to conduct a panic sale and Leon Rose would be wise to make the most of it.