NHL News: Mike Sullivan and Tristan Jarry address Penguins' struggles after 4-1 loss to Jets

Another loss for the Pittsburgh Penguins prompts coach Mike Sullivan to address critical mistakes, while Tristan Jarry speaks out about the team's struggles against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a tough 4-1 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets, leaving coach Mike Sullivan and several players, including Tristan Jarry, Michael Bunting, and Matt Grzelcyk, to reflect on the team’s challenges and areas for improvement. Here’s what they had to say after the defeat.

Head coach Mike Sullivan emphasized the need for the Penguins to play a more physical and assertive game. “It’s just something that we’ve got to continue to push the group to engage more physically at both ends of the rink,” Sullivan explained.

Sullivan pointed out that a lack of offensive zone time was one of the Penguins’ key weaknesses, noting that it hindered their ability to generate power plays and sustain pressure. “We’ve got to get into people more on the defensive side and we’ve got to get over pucks on the offensive side so that we can force teams to expend energy defending us.”

Goaltender Tristan Jarry acknowledged the difficulties of conceding early goals. “It’s tough going down a goal that early,” Jarry admitted. “It’s more of a mindset, just defending a little bit harder in our zone and making sure we’re prepared for the first five minutes. Starting games down 1-0 against good teams makes it hard to come back.”

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 22: Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins fights Kyle Connor #81 of the Winnipeg Jets in the third period during the game at PPG PAINTS Arena on November 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Jarry also commented on Sidney Crosby’s unexpected fight in the third period, calling it a “wake-up call” for the entire team. “Him doing that is just raw emotion. He wants better, and I think it comes from everyone,” Jarry said.

Bunting and Grzelcyk Reflect on the Loss

Forward Michael Bunting highlighted Crosby’s fight as a turning point in the team’s energy during the third period. “I think that was the best period of the night,” Bunting said. “You never want to see Sid fight, but he definitely brought the energy for us. That’s the leader he is.”

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk expressed frustration but remained optimistic. “They’re a really good team for a reason,” Grzelcyk noted. “We responded well, but we gave them too much time in the second period to operate.”