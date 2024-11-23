MLB News: Aaron Judge makes big admission about Juan Soto’s potential future with the Yankees

Though nothing has been finalized, Aaron Judge made it clear how much the Yankees need Juan Soto and how important his potential new contract could be for the team’s success.

The New York Yankees are undergoing a roster overhaul, parting ways with some players while attempting to renegotiate deals with others, including Juan Soto. Soto’s future with the Yankees remains uncertain as he has yet to decide on a potential new contract. Team captain Aaron Judge spoke candidly about the situation involving the Dominican star.

In his recent comments about Soto and the possibility of a massive new deal, Judge made it clear that he wouldn’t mind if his teammate signed a contract surpassing his own. “It ain’t my money, I really don’t care as long as we get the best players, we get the most that we can,” Judge said. He added, “That’s never been something in my mind, about who gets paid the most. Whatever we can do to get the best players, I’ll take it.”

Speculation around Soto’s potential deal suggests a 10-year contract worth close to $600 million. Aaron Judge expressed enthusiasm about having a player of Soto’s caliber in the lineup, stating, “If I could have eight Juan Sotos in the lineup with me, I’d love that.”

Aaron Judge, like most, is likely aware that other MLB teams have approached Juan Soto with contract offers. Speculation has linked Soto to teams like the New York Mets, but so far, he has not signed with any club.

Talks Between Judge and Soto Have Stalled

Judge acknowledged that conversations with Soto had slowed, saying, “I think the best thing is to really give those guys space. I talked to him all season, and he knows how we feel about him.” Despite his support, Judge appears to be staying out of the active negotiations to secure Soto’s future with the Yankees.

Judge’s Record-Setting Contract

Judge himself signed a nine-year, $360 million contract with the Yankees in 2023, earning an annual salary of $40 million. The deal, which keeps him with the team until 2031, ranks as the fourth-largest in MLB, trailing Mookie Betts’ $365 million, 12-year contract by $5 million.