New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Champs at our court. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

New York Knicks are in better position in the conference than the defending champs, the Knicks won the most recent game against the Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 to add another victory to their positive record on the season at 7-4. After this game the Knicks travel to Charlotte to play the Hornets.

The Milwaukee Bucks are in trouble with a negative 5-6 record in the 9th spot of the Eastern Conference, but they recently won a game at Philly 118-109 to emerge from a two-game losing streak. The Bucks are still waiting for Brook Lopez to recover so he can play with the team again.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Two wins in the last three games for the New York Knicks, one recent against the 76ers, and another against the Milwaukee Bucks 113-98 on the road. The only loss of those three games was against the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-126 at home. In the game against Milwaukee the defense was tough, the Knicks did not let the Bucks score more than a hundred points and Giannis Antetokounmpo was stopped by the Knicks defensive game. The Knicks offense is good, the team is scoring an average of 111.7 points per game as the third best offense of the season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are a mess as defending champions, it is obvious the team needs Brook Lopez to return to the active roster as soon as possible, but it is unlikely that Lopez will return in November. Lopez was barely able to play a game in the 2021 NBA season before experiencing discomfort in his back. Giannis Antetokounmpo needs Lopez to come back so someone else can handle the rebounds. The Bucks' offensive game is mediocre this season, the team is scoring an average of 107.7 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by MSG Networks, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

New York Knicks are favorites at home to win this game with -2.5 points at FanDuel, they already know how to win against the visitors especially after they lost a significant point lead in the last game. Milwaukee Bucks are underdogs with +2.5 ATS, the totals are set at 215.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: New York Knicks -2.5.



FanDuel New York Knicks -2.5 Totals 215.5 Milwaukee Bucks +2.5

* Odds via FanDuel.