Russell Wilson opened up on Nathaniel Hackett's decision to kick a field 64-yard field goal in 4th and five rather than go for it with two timeouts left.

Russell Wilson's homecoming was a bit of a nightmare from the start. Seahawks fans booed him as he returned to Seattle for his first career game with the Denver Broncos. But it got a lot uglier than that.

The Broncos' seemingly elite defense couldn't keep Geno Smith in check. They played catch-up throughout the whole game, looking erratic on offense despite Nathaniel Hackett's appointment as their new HC.

But the worst had to be the last play of the game. The Broncos were in 4th and five with two timeouts left in the 46-yard line, and they decided to kick a 64-yard field goal instead of trusting Wilson, who had just signed a $245 million extension.

Russell Wilson On Controversial Field Goal Attempt: 'We Got The Best Field Goal Kicker'

That decision may not sit well with any quarterback, let alone one who complained about his former team's lack of trust in him. However, Wilson stood by his coach and lauded Brandon McManus' skills:

"Well, we got the best field goal kicker maybe in the game," Wilson said, per ProFootballTalk. "We said, 'Where can you make it from tonight?' and he said 46, left hash. I think we were on the 46. That was before the drive. We got it there; unfortunately didn't go in."

"I think he has the leg for it for sure," Wilson added. "Just went a little left I believe and just — I believe in Coach Hackett. I believe in what we're doing. Believe in everything, and any time you can try to find a way to make a play on fourth and five, that's great too. Also, I don't think it was the wrong decision. I think he can make it. Obviously hindsight he didn't make it, but we were in that situation again I wouldn't doubt whatever he decided."

Of course, Wilson may not actually feel that way, but he was put in a tough spot and won't want to get in his coach's face. Still, it was a fitting end for a disastrous primetime performance.