Nikola Jokić, the dominant center for the Denver Nuggets, has made his mark in the NBA not only with his outstanding skills but also with his growing multimillion-dollar fortune, which exceeds $50 million.

With several MVP titles and a historic victory in the NBA Finals, he has amassed impressive wealth, thanks to a multimillion-dollar contract and endorsements that have recognized his success.

From being an overlooked draft pick to becoming one of the most influential and wealthiest players in the league, his career is a testament to talent and perseverance. Check out his current net worth…​

What is Nikola Jokic’s net worth and salary?

Nikola Jokić, the Serbian star of the Denver Nuggets, is one of the highest-paid players in the NBA in 2024. His net worth is estimated at $80 million, thanks to his significant earnings, according to Sportskeeda.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets fields questions during Denver Nuggets Media Day at Ball Arena on September 26, 2024. (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Regarding his salary, he signed a five-year, $276.1 million contract extension with the Nuggets in 2023. For the 2024 season, he will earn a base salary of approximately $51.4 million, as Marca reported.

By 2025, his salary will rise to $55.2 million, and by the 2027-2028 season, he will be earning $62 million annually. Despite his growing fame and achievements, he remains a humble figure, staying true to his roots in Sombor, Serbia.

His wealth comes not only from this massive contract but also from lucrative endorsement deals. In addition to being recognized as one of the most talented players, he led the Nuggets to their first NBA championship in 2023.

Nikola Jokic’s earnings with the Denver Nuggets

2027-28 | $62.8 million

2026-27 | $59 million

2025-26 | $55.2 million

2024-25 | $51.4 million

2023-24 | $47.6 million

2022-23 | $33.6 million

2021-22 | $31 million

2020-21 | $29.5 million

2019 | $26.7 million

2018-19 | $25.5 million

2017-18 | $1.5 million

2016-17 | $1.4 million

2015-16 | $1.3 million

Nikola Jokic’s endorsements

Nikola has started to increase his presence in the world of sponsorships, despite always having been a reserved figure. It is not known exactly how much he earns from the list, which also includes Somborac, Panini and Expedia Group.

Portrait headshot close up of Nikola Jokic of Serbia during the Men s Semifinal Game between United States and Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. (Source: IMAGO / justpictures.ch)

While he has maintained a low profile compared to other NBA stars, his recent success, such as his third MVP and contribution to the Nuggets’ first championship, has made his market value grow significantly.

One of Jokić’s most notable deals was with the Chinese sportswear brand 361°. This decision surprised the basketball world, as many expected the player to partner with giants like Nike or Adidas.

However, he chose the comfort and performance offered by 361°, which allowed him to sign his own sneaker contract, with his signature model set to release in 2024. He explained that the brand showed him great respect.

In addition to this deal, he has begun participating in commercials and advertising campaigns, such as his appearance for Hotels.com, signaling his growing interest in expanding his personal brand off the court.

Through these deals, he demonstrates that, although he remains a relatively low-key figure, his impact on the marketing world is increasing, and his approach highlights authenticity and comfort.