Luka Dončić, with his on-court magic for the Mavericks, has achieved much more than just points and victories. His millionaire net worth is built on multimillion-dollar contracts and sponsorships. Check out his current fortune.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 26, 2024.
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesLuka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on January 26, 2024.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Luka Dončić, one of the most outstanding players in the NBA and global basketball, has been selected multiple times as an All-Star and is known for his scoring, playmaking, and leadership in clutch moments.

The Dallas Mavericks star has become one of the most influential athletes in the sport, with multi-million dollar contracts and endorsement deals that solidify his position as a global icon.

He has achieved a career full of accomplishments at a young age, but one of the most notable aspects is how he has managed to amass a substantial fortune, currently holding a multi-million-dollar net worth. Check out his fortune…

What is Luka Doncic’s net worth?

Luka Dončić, star of the Dallas Mavericks and one of the NBA‘s most outstanding talents, has a net worth of $50 million and a current salary of $40 million, according to sources like Marca and Sportskeeda.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the third quarter against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 09, 2024. (Source: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In 2021, he signed a five-year contract extension with the Mavericks worth $207 million, setting a record for his category at the time. His earnings are projected to rise to $43 million in the 2024-25 season and $49 million in 2026-27.

Beyond his brilliance on the court—where he excels in scoring, assisting, and leading his team—Dončić has also made waves off the court. In 2021, his rookie card sold for $4.6 million, the highest price ever paid for an NBA player’s card.

With total NBA earnings already surpassing $247 million, he has solidified his position as one of the sport’s most valuable figures. He is experiencing one of the best moments of his career, which has taken off spectacularly.

Luka Doncic’s earnings with the Mavericks

  • 2026-27 | $49 million
  • 2025-26 | $46 million
  • 2024-25 | $43 million
  • 2023-24 | $40.1 million
  • 2022-23 | $37.1 million
  • 2021-22 | $10.2 million
  • 2020-21 | $8 million
  • 2019 | $7.2 million
  • 2018-19 | $6.6 million

Luka Doncic’s endorsement

Luka Dončić has secured significant endorsement deals, establishing himself as one of the most marketable figures in the NBA. His most notable collaboration is with Jordan Brand, which launched the exclusive Luka 1 sneakers in 2022.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on March 11, 2024. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

He also maintains partnerships with BioSteel, a sports hydration company in which he holds an equity stake, and with Panini America, a leader in the collectible card market.

Additionally, he endorses the popular video game NBA 2K, reflecting his growing influence in the sports gaming world. These sponsorships generate him more than $15 million annually, according to a report from Sportskeeda.

