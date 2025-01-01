Trending topics:
Where to Ohio State vs Oregon live for free in the USA: 2025 College Football

Ohio State will face Oregon for the 2025 College Football quarterfinals. Here’s all the key information you need to catch this game live via TV or streaming.

Jack Sawyer of Ohio State
© IMAGO / Newscom WorldJack Sawyer of Ohio State

By Leonardo Herrera

Ohio State face off against Oregon in what will be the 2025 College football quarterfinalsFans nationwide can stay informed with all the essential details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they’re ready to catch every moment of this highly anticipated matchup.

[Watch Ohio State vs Oregon online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2) and the top-ranked Oregon Ducks (13-0) are set for a high-stakes Rose Bowl showdown in Pasadena, California, as part of the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Ohio State, entering as a 2.5-point favorite with the game’s total set at 55.5 points, is riding high after a commanding 42-17 win over Tennessee that highlighted their explosive offense. Oregon, on the other hand, preserved their unbeaten season with a gritty 45-37 victory over Penn State, setting the stage for a thrilling clash between two powerhouse programs.

When will the Ohio State vs Oregon match be played?

Ohio State take on Oregon this Wednesday, January 1st, in the highly anticipated 2025 College Football quarterfinals. The game will kick off at 5:00 PM (ET).

Ohio State vs Oregon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Ohio State vs Oregon in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Ohio State and Oregon live on Fubo (free trial). Alternatively, you can tune in to ESPN.

