Not LeBron or Jordan: Hornets’ Miles Bridges reveals his surprising pick for NBA GOAT

In the never-ending debate over who is the greatest NBA player of all time, Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges has added an unexpected contender to the conversation.

Miles Bridges #0 of the Charlotte Hornets poses for a portrait during Charlotte Hornets Media Day at Spectrum Center on September 30, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are some of the names most often mentioned by fans and experts in NBA GOAT debates. However, Charlotte HornetsMiles Bridges surprised many by introducing another star into the conversation—one he believes deserves a spot at the top.

“I think in my opinion, I think T-Mac is one of the GOATs,” Bridges said during an interview on the Club 520 Podcast, referring to Tracy McGrady. “I used to watch T-Mac almost every day with my pops, bro. This (expletive) was doing amazing (expletive), bro,” the 26-year-old forward emphasized.

Bridges also pointed to McGrady’s fierce competition with Kobe Bryant during his prime with the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets. “When him and Kobe was going at it, bro, and before he got hurt, I damn near had him over -I’m not even lying- I damn near had him over Kobe.”

However, Bridges did acknowledge the reason why McGrady doesn’t get more recognition in the GOAT conversation: injuries. “In my opinion, if TM don’t get hurt, he the GOAT to me.”

Tracy McGrady #3 of the New York Knicks smiles after making a basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 2010 in New York, New York.

McGrady’s injury struggles

McGrady’s career was derailed by injuries, especially during his time in Houston. After a stellar debut season with the Rockets in 2004-05, McGrady’s second year was cut short, playing only 47 games due to back spasms. These health issues were a key reason the Rockets failed to make the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the problems didn’t stop there. Before the 2008-09 season, McGrady underwent surgeries on his left knee and shoulder, forcing him to miss games. He then required microfracture surgery, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

The premature end of McGrady’s career

Injuries ultimately robbed Tracy McGrady of the consistency he showed during his early years in the NBA. After leaving the Rockets in 2010, McGrady had brief stints with the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, and even the Qingdao DoubleStar Eagles in China. He returned to the NBA for one last run with the San Antonio Spurs in 2013, but by then, his career was winding down. Tracy retired at just 34 years old.

