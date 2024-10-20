Trending topics:
nba

NBA News: Tracy McGrady makes bold championship prediction for Luka Doncic and the Mavs

NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady recently made a bold championship prediction involving Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers
© Steph Chambers/Getty ImagesLuka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers

By Gianni Taina

As the new NBA season approaches, excitement is building with several teams making key offseason moves to improve their title chances. Recently, Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady weighed in with a bold prediction, picking Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to come out on top.

McGrady took to Instagram to announce that the Mavericks are his pick to win the NBA title this season. “I can’t see the (Boston) Celtics doing it again,” McGrady said. “F— man, Luka (Doncic) gon’ sweep the board… My preseason pick for NBA champ is gonna be the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas made it there last year, I got Luka being the regular season MVP.”

The former NBA star also emphasized the significance of adding Klay Thompson to the roster. “Adding Klay Thompson I think is gonna make them a favorite, definitely a contender,” McGrady continued. “I mean, why not? They were definitely contenders without Klay.”

Advertisement

Finally, McGrady went on to predict that Doncic would claim both the regular-season and Finals MVP awards. “So, my NBA Finals pick is gonna be Luka Doncic. He’s gonna sweep the MVP this year. He’s gonna win it in the regular season, and he’s gonna win the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic is taking home two MVP trophies along with the Larry O’Brien trophy.”

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates their win against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates their win against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Advertisement

Doncic on Thompson’s arrival in Dallas

Klay Thompson, after spending 13 years and winning four championships with the Golden State Warriors, is set to begin a new chapter with the Mavericks. During media day, Doncic expressed his enthusiasm about teaming up with the sharpshooting veteran.

NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals true motivation for leaving Warriors for Mavericks

see also

NBA News: Klay Thompson reveals true motivation for leaving Warriors for Mavericks

Unbelievable,” Doncic said when asked about Thompson joining the Mavs. “He’s a four-time champion, an amazing player, so I was very excited when he signed with us. I can’t wait to play with him.”

Advertisement

Doncic also emphasized how critical Thompson’s shooting ability will be for the team. “You basically can’t help off him. When me and [Kyrie Irving] have the ball, you can’t leave Klay open because if you do, he’s going to make the shot. The spacing he creates is going to be huge for us.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs New York Jets for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

What happens if the Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 6 vs the New York Mets in the NLCS today?
MLB

What happens if the Los Angeles Dodgers lose Game 6 vs the New York Mets in the NLCS today?

NBA News: Kevin Durant sends strong message to Klay Thompson about their time with Warriors
NBA

NBA News: Kevin Durant sends strong message to Klay Thompson about their time with Warriors

Aces star A’ja Wilson on Angel Reese: Why the Chicago Sky star reminds her of herself
Sports

Aces star A’ja Wilson on Angel Reese: Why the Chicago Sky star reminds her of herself

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo