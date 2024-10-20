NBA News: Tracy McGrady makes bold championship prediction for Luka Doncic and the Mavs

As the new NBA season approaches, excitement is building with several teams making key offseason moves to improve their title chances. Recently, Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady weighed in with a bold prediction, picking Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to come out on top.

McGrady took to Instagram to announce that the Mavericks are his pick to win the NBA title this season. “I can’t see the (Boston) Celtics doing it again,” McGrady said. “F— man, Luka (Doncic) gon’ sweep the board… My preseason pick for NBA champ is gonna be the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas made it there last year, I got Luka being the regular season MVP.”

The former NBA star also emphasized the significance of adding Klay Thompson to the roster. “Adding Klay Thompson I think is gonna make them a favorite, definitely a contender,” McGrady continued. “I mean, why not? They were definitely contenders without Klay.”

Finally, McGrady went on to predict that Doncic would claim both the regular-season and Finals MVP awards. “So, my NBA Finals pick is gonna be Luka Doncic. He’s gonna sweep the MVP this year. He’s gonna win it in the regular season, and he’s gonna win the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic is taking home two MVP trophies along with the Larry O’Brien trophy.”

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates their win against the Minnesota Timberwolves during Game Three of the Western Conference Finals. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Doncic on Thompson’s arrival in Dallas

Klay Thompson, after spending 13 years and winning four championships with the Golden State Warriors, is set to begin a new chapter with the Mavericks. During media day, Doncic expressed his enthusiasm about teaming up with the sharpshooting veteran.

“Unbelievable,” Doncic said when asked about Thompson joining the Mavs. “He’s a four-time champion, an amazing player, so I was very excited when he signed with us. I can’t wait to play with him.”

Doncic also emphasized how critical Thompson’s shooting ability will be for the team. “You basically can’t help off him. When me and [Kyrie Irving] have the ball, you can’t leave Klay open because if you do, he’s going to make the shot. The spacing he creates is going to be huge for us.”