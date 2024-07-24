LeBron James' eldest son Bronny mentioned a famous soccer star as his biggest inspiration outside basketball, but it's not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Not Messi or Ronaldo: LeBron James' son Bronny looks up to another soccer star

LeBron James‘ eldest son Bronny is drawing a lot of attention ahead of his first season in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers. As the world gets to know more about the young guard, he recently revealed who are his biggest idols.

When asked about his biggest inspiration that isn’t a basketball player, Bronny James named a famous soccer star. But we’re not talking about Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Instead, LeBron’s son once again made it clear he’s a big admirer of Neymar. “Well, I watched Neymar growing up, so I’d probably say him,” Bronny said about the Brazilian superstar.

The 19-year-old even mentioned the Al Hilal winger as one of three people he would like to have dinner with apart from Michael Jackson and Juice World, from whom Bronny inspired for his first Lakers’ jersey number.

Bronny has already shown admiration for Neymar before

Before this video went viral, Bronny had already said Neymar is the athlete he would most likely team up with outside of LeBron, his dad.

And even way before that, the teenager had shown praise for the Brazilian. Late in 2023, Bronny was asked whether he preferred Messi or Ronaldo, to which Bronny replied “Neymar.”

Neymar’s reaction to Lakers pairing Bronny with LeBron James

Neymar, 32, was one of the most prominent athletes outside basketball to react to Bronny James’ teaming up with LeBron at the Lakers. “Insane,” he wrote in an Instagram story while sharing a picture of the father and son.

Neymar is a big fan of the NBA, where he also keeps an eye on his friend Jimmy Butler. The Brazilian has already attended Miami Heat games to watch Butler, and who knows, perhaps we see him watch LeBron and Bronny in LA some day.