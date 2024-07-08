With LeBron James teaming up with Bronny at the Los Angeles Lakers, on Bolavip we take a look at how old Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be when their eldest sons turn 19.

LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny are set to make history by becoming the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA. But what if this triggers a chain reaction, inspiring the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to team up with their oldest sons as well?

The age gap is usually a big factor that prevents the existence of father-son duos in pro sports. But if there’s something LeBron, Leo and CR7 have in common apart from their greatness, is their ability to defy Father Time.

The sports may be different but all three of these superstars have the same competitive nature, which is reflected on their longevity. The King became a father at a younger age than Messi and Ronaldo though. Born on December 30, 1984, LeBron was only 19 when Bronny came into the world on October 6, 2004.

How old will Messi be when his eldest son Thiago turns 19?

Lionel Messi was born on June 24, 1987, and unlike LeBron, he didn’t become a father until 25. Leo’s eldest son, Thiago, was born on November 2, 2012. Therefore, Leo Messi will be 44 when Thiago turns 19 (Bronny’s current age) in 2031.

Lionel Messi stands alongside Thiago Messi during the Youth International Cup Opening Ceremony match at Chase Stadium on May 24, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Argentine star will be significantly older than LeBron, so the chances of playing next to his son may be lower. But since MLS and Inter Miami will probably want to keep Leo for as long as possible, it may be too soon to rule this out. In the meantime, Messi is under contract through the 2025 season.

How old will Ronaldo be when his eldest son Cristiano Jr turns 19?

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985. Just like Messi, he became a father at 25, with his eldest son Cristiano Jr being brought into this world on June 17, 2010.

Therefore, CR7 will also be 44 when his eldest son turns 19 like Bronny. That will happen in 2029, earlier than Messi. Ronaldo is under contract with Al Nassr until June 2025, but the Saudi Pro League giants are reportedly planning to offer him an extension.

Ronaldo reportedly wants to play with his son before retiring

According to former Romanian player Adrian Mutu, Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t want to retire without playing in an official match alongside his eldest son. In an interview with “iAM Sport,” Mutu claimed Ronaldo admitted this during a conversation they had in May.

“That’s his true motivation. The fact that he wants to play an official match with his son. That’s why he doesn’t give up,” Mutu said. “At Al-Nassr, it’s possible. If he were at another team, like Real Madrid, it would be more difficult.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr greet the crowd during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player at Mrsool Park Stadium on January 3, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Both Thiago Messi and Cristiano Jr are already playing

While the possibility of Messi and Ronaldo replicating what LeBron is doing with Bronny may be a long shot, their eldest sons are already enrolled in their respective club academies.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 14, is playing at Al Nassr’s academy. In fact, one of his goals has already been compared to one of CR7 with Al Nassr. Thiago Messi, 11, is also making fans keep an eye on the Inter Miami academy.