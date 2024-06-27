It looks like there's another player besides LeBron James and Anthony Davis that JJ Redick is looking forward to coaching with the Los Angeles Lakers.

JJ Redick will get his first head coaching experience in the NBA with none other than the Los Angeles Lakers, where he’ll have to get the best out of a roster led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

While the King’s future remains uncertain due to his player option, Redick knows that at least he’ll have to maximize AD’s talent. However, the rookie head coach is also looking forward to see what Austin Reaves can do on his watch.

“He’s excellent and I cannot wait to coach Austin,” Redick told the media on Monday, via Lakers Nation. “And one of the reasons I can’t wait to coach him is because of his competitive spirit. He has a real mental toughness and competitive approach every single night.”

Against all odds, Reaves has become a reliable contributor in the Lakers‘ rotation. Since he went undrafted in 2021, the expectations around the Oklahoma product were not that big when he joined the purple and gold.

Austin Reaves in action with the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, Reaves eventually made a name for himself in Los Angeles, earning a lucrative contract extension in the summer of 2023, signing a four-year contract worth $56 million. Now, he hopes to continue helping LeBron and Anthony Davis.

Reaves, JJ Redick agree on the Lakers’ potential

JJ Redick made it clear at his introductory press conference how highly he thinks of the current Lakers roster, suggesting the team is not far from becoming a serious contender. Reaves echoed the new coach’s sentiment, explaining that the Lakers are just a few steps away from being a championship-caliber team.

“I think if you go back and look at the playoffs and even the Denver series, we led 70%. I’ve had a million questions about that series and every time I always tell them that I feel like we let one get away. If we get past that series then you never know what happens after that. So yeah, I feel like we’re not far off and with a couple pieces getting brought in here and there and some stuff like that, I feel like we got an opportunity to do that,” Reaves said.