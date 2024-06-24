In his first press conference as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, JJ Redick announced a decision that affects LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers officially announced JJ Redick shortly before introducing him as their new head coach at a press conference Monday. Speaking to the media, the 40-year-old announced a decision that will affect LeBron James.

Ahead of his rookie season as head coach, Redick revealed he will not continue making podcasts. Before landing this job, he had a podcast with James called “Mind The Game,” but now Redick will be completely focused on his new job in the NBA.

“JJ Redick said he will not continue podcasting as Lakers head coach. He’s “excommunicated from the content space” and “done with podcasting” for what he hopes is a very long time,” Jovan Buha of The Athletic wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

JJ Redick looking forward to succeed with Lakers

Even though he has no head coaching experience whatsoever, Redick doesn’t care about the doubters and is confident he can achieve big things with a storied franchise like the Lakers.

“Sitting in this seat, I know what the expectations are,” Redick said in his press conference, via ClutchPoints. “Lakers fans have some of the most passionate fans around the world, and the expectation is a championship.”

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said LeBron James was supportive of the Lakers’ coaching search but was not heavily involved. Instead, it was Anthony Davis who was very involved in the process.

While James’ future remains uncertain as he has a $51.4 million player option for next season, Redick aims to get the most out of the Lakers squad to try and deliver a coveted 18th championship.

“My goal will focus on delivering championship-caliber basketball for Lakers fans everywhere, building on the tremendous history and legacy of the Lakers. I am excited to surround myself with a veteran, innovative staff as we work relentlessly to develop individual players and maximize the team’s potential,” Redick added.