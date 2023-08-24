Even the smallest transaction or decision could lead to a major domino effect in the NBA. The Golden State Warriors sure know a thing or two about that, and we don’t mean just Stephen Curry.

The Minnesota Timberwolves passed on Curry not once, but twice, taking Ricky Rubio and Johnny Flynn instead. But what if they had given the Davidson product a chance?

Even so, it seems like Richard Jefferson, not Curry, was the actual responsible for the team’s success. In the latest edition of JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Tree, the two dissected how trading Richardson paved the way for the biggest dynasty in modern NBA history.

Richard Jefferson Jokingly Takes Credit For The Warriors Dynasty

“Do you ever think about the fact that you are directly responsible for this Warriors’ dynasty because without you and that bulls**t trade to the Utah Jazz, they can’t clear cap space,” Redick started.

“Andre Iguodala likely signs with the Sacramento Kings and they potentially don’t become the Warriors that we’ve witnessed over the last eight years,” he continued.

“I feel directly responsible for their success because of everything I taught them,” Jefferson jokingly replied. “Like Steph, you should shoot more 3s; Draymond, I think defensively you could be very versatile.”

“I don’t know if it’s clairvoyance, but I was just putting confidence in them constantly and just being like, no, you guys aren’t good, you’re great,” the former NBA champion added.

So, you have it right there, Warriors fans. Maybe you should file a petition to get Jefferson’s jersey retired, and who knows? Even a statue outside of the CHASE Center as well.