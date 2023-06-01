The most anticipated moment of the year has finally arrived. The 2023 NBA Finals are here, with the Denver Nuggets set to take on the Miami Heat with the highly desired Larry O’Brien Trophy up for grabs.

Nikola Jokic and company want to get the job done after clinching the No. 1 seed in the West. The Joker is widely regarded as the best player in the league right now, and he seems to be on pace to win his first ring.

However, Jimmy Butler and company look determined to prove the doubters wrong again. The Heat, who made all the way here from the Play-In, aim to defy the odds by becoming the first No. 8 seed to win the championship. But who’ll get the upper hand? Let’s see what NBA 2K has predicted.

NBA 2K predicts Heat to become champions, Jimmy Butler to win Finals MVP

Using simmed games on NBA 2K23, the popular videogame predicted the Miami Heat to win the 2023 NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets. In addition, Jimmy Butler was predicted to be the Finals MVP.

In the simulation, the series went to seven games, with high-scoring affairs and no home wins. Miami took the first two in Denver, while the Nuggets won Game 3 and 4 in South Florida. The Heat picked up another road win before losing Game 6, eventually winning the decider 130-125.

Well, it may look like an unlikely prediction for the real Finals, but in sports, sometimes you just never know. Fortunately, we’re about to see who are crowned 2023 champions.