NBA News: Draymond Green issues this stern warning to his teammates for the rest of the season

The Golden State Warriors initially believed that the addition of Dennis Schroder to their roster would provide the boost needed to compete for a spot in the NBA playoffs. However, the team struggled to find its rhythm, suffering three consecutive losses before finally securing a much-needed victory against the Phoenix Suns. In the wake of these challenges, Draymond Green, the team’s vocal and emotional leader, delivered a powerful message to his teammates.

“…more importantly, I hate to lose. So, that’s what it looks like, that’s what it looks like. You gotta win games or I told the guys we all gonna get traded out of here so we better win some games,” stated Green.

The Warriors opened the season strong with a 12-3 record, but their momentum faltered, as they posted a disappointing 4-12 record over their last 16 games. This slump has dropped them to 9th place in the Western Conference standings. With their playoff aspirations on the line, the team recognizes the need for significant improvement. Draymond Green, one of their key leaders, has emphasized the urgency to address these shortcomings and turn their season around in the highly competitive NBA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Injuries and inconsistent performances have exposed significant weaknesses within the Warriors’ roster. To address these issues, the addition of Dennis Schroder has been pivotal, providing much-needed stability and easing the workload on young guard Brandin Podziemski, who is still adapting to the demands of NBA play. While the team has shown slight improvement, a glaring lack of depth on the bench remains a concern, as the reserves have struggled to deliver at the required level.

Draymond Green reacts to making a basket in the first half of a game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers

Advertisement

Can the Warriors secure a direct playoff spot this season?

The Warriors face a steep climb if they hope to secure a direct playoff spot and avoid the play-in tournament. Their next challenge is a formidable one: a match up against the Cleveland Cavaliers, one of the NBA’s best teams and current league leaders.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Steve Kerr reveals the key behind the Warriors' recent improvement

While many NBA experts view this as a nearly impossible task, Stephen Curry thrives in such moments. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in NBA history by legends and peers alike, the 36-year-old veteran continues to lead the Warriors, averaging 22.5 points and 6.5 assists per game this season.

Advertisement

Curry will not be alone in this effort. Draymond Green’s leadership and Jonathan Kuminga’s recent standout performances will also be crucial. Kuminga, in particular, impressed in the last game against the Suns, posting a career-high 34 points, along with 9 rebounds and 3 assists, showcasing his potential to make a significant impact in this critical stretch.