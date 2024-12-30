Cristiano Ronaldo has been a key factor for the ongoing growth of the Saudi Pro League, after he signed with Al Nassr in December 2022. However, according to a new report from Marca, the Portuguese star is “open to new challenges” as his contract is set to expire in 2025.

As his contract runs through June, Ronaldo is free to negotiate with clubs outside of the Saudi Pro League from January 1st. Marca reports that he doesn’t want to leave Saudi Arabia without a league title, but that the option of “embarking” on a new project in another country isn’t totally ruled out if it is “attractive and has a solid base for him to keep breaking records,” says the report.

What is certain from the report is that Ronaldo, who turns 40 in February, is not thinking about retirement yet. Back in October, journalist Rudy Galetti reported that Ronaldo was in talks with Al Nassr CEO Guido Fienga to discuss his renewal.

Meanwhile, publicly, Ronaldo has suggested that he would retire in Al Nassr. In August, the Portuguese told channel NOW that he wasn’t sure when he was going to retire, but that he “probably” will retire at Al Nassr. “I’m very happy at this club, I feel good in this country, too. I’m happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue,” he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Al Nassr captain (IMAGO / Samuello Sports Images Gh)

It’s clear that Ronaldo feels at home in Riyadh, as he recently defended the Saudi Pro League. Ronaldo said that it was “much better” than the French league, Ligue 1, which drew several criticism and a mocking response in social media involving Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo’s numbers with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo’s numbers with Al Nassr show that he isn’t ready to slow down. In 89 appearances with the Saudi Pro League club, he has scored 80 goals and provided 18 assists. In his two years with the club, he helped them clinch their first Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023.

However, when it comes to bigger titles, Al Nassr haven’t been able to win the league, finishing as runners-up in 2023 to Al-Ittihad. They also finished second in Ronaldo’s first full year with the club, behind Al Hilal.

This year, after starting with a string of disappointing results both in the league and in the AFC Champions League Elite, the club hired Stefano Pioli. Currently, Al Nassr sit fourth in the standings of the SPL, and they are third in Group B of the continental tournament.

