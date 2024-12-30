If the New York Jets thought their season couldn’t get any worse, their dismal performance against the Buffalo Bills proved otherwise. In what was arguably their worst outing of 2024, the Jets suffered a devastating defeat, prompting Aaron Rodgers and one of his teammates to candidly address the team’s struggles as the NFL regular season nears its conclusion.

Jets fans are counting down the days until this nightmare of a season is over. During the third quarter against the Bills, the Jets found themselves trailing by a staggering 40 points, a deficit that underscored their inability to compete. Following the game, both Rodgers and a fellow teammate delivered pointed remarks to the media, reflecting on the embarrassment.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner was among the players who spoke out after the crushing loss. “Embarrassing? I don’t even know if that’s the word,” Gardner admitted. “You’re telling me now it’s 40-0? If you ask me, that means it’s the end of the season. Obviously, we’re not going to the playoffs. Some people might already be checked out.”

The atmosphere in the Jets’ locker room is grim. Gardner’s candid statement encapsulates the frustration and disappointment that has permeated the team. With their playoff hopes extinguished, the Jets’ front office has much to consider heading into the offseason. To make matters worse, had the team failed to score in the fourth quarter, the loss would have been even more humiliating.

Rodgers reflects on Jets’ performance

As the quarterback and star of the Jets, Aaron Rodgers addressed his team’s performance following their recent game. Facing criticism over his teammates’ efforts, Rodgers acknowledged the challenging circumstances, particularly against the Bills, a strong contender for the championship title.

“I mean, it was 33-0. We were sitting there, and I said at some point, ‘Probably go to Tyrod [Taylor] here, huh?’ Then, on the next play, [the Bills] threw a screen for a touchdown. So, it was 40-0,” Rodgers remarked.

Beyond the game itself, Rodgers surpassed a significant career milestone, albeit a dubious one, previously held by Tom Brady. NFL commentator Jim Nantz highlighted the moment: “Rodgers — now sacked the most of any quarterback in NFL history. You’ve gotta be pretty good to have that record,” Nantz said.

Breaking down Rodgers’ performance against the Bills

Rodgers’ individual performance against the Bills sheds light on some of Jets’ struggles. Completing only 12 of 18 passes for a mere 112 yards — his lowest regular-season total — with two interceptions and no touchdown passes, Rodgers’ stats underline the challenges the team faced on Sunday.

