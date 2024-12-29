Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Mike McDaniel speaks on Tua Tagovailoa’s hip and his status for Week 18 against Jets

Tua Tagovailoa was unable to play against the Cleveland Browns, and Mike McDaniel had to address the quarterback’s injury and his likely availability for the upcoming game against the New York Jets.

Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireMike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins

By Richard Tovar

Mike McDaniel is pleased that the Miami Dolphins secured a 20-3 victory over the Cleveland Browns on the road, but the most challenging aspect for the head coach was having to play without his starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, who is currently dealing with a hip injury. McDaniel addressed the quarterback’s status and health following the game.

According to the head coach, Tagovailoa is dealing with a hip injury, but surgery is not currently being considered. “A surgery is currently not on the table…” McDaniel explained, adding that more time is needed to confirm Tagovailoa’s status moving forward. “We’ll be hopeful [for next week] as we progress.”

Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

Report: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to sign veteran Vancouver winger for next season
Soccer

Report: Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to sign veteran Vancouver winger for next season

NBA News: Lakers' Austin Reaves reveals key to thriving without LeBron and Davis
NBA

NBA News: Lakers' Austin Reaves reveals key to thriving without LeBron and Davis

Not Sergio Ramos: Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reveals the toughest defender he’s ever faced
Soccer

Not Sergio Ramos: Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reveals the toughest defender he’s ever faced

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's grateful message to 'idol' Neymar after Globe Soccer Awards
Soccer

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal's grateful message to 'idol' Neymar after Globe Soccer Awards

Better Collective Logo