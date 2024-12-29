NFL News: Mike McDaniel speaks on Tua Tagovailoa’s hip and his status for Week 18 against Jets

Mike McDaniel is pleased that the Miami Dolphins secured a 20-3 victory over the Cleveland Browns on the road, but the most challenging aspect for the head coach was having to play without his starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, who is currently dealing with a hip injury. McDaniel addressed the quarterback’s status and health following the game.

According to the head coach, Tagovailoa is dealing with a hip injury, but surgery is not currently being considered. “A surgery is currently not on the table…” McDaniel explained, adding that more time is needed to confirm Tagovailoa’s status moving forward. “We’ll be hopeful [for next week] as we progress.”

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Advertisement

Advertisement

Developing story…