Orlando Magic play against Boston Celtics tonight for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season in the US

Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Amway Center in Orlando tonight, November 3, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). Two team with bad numbers. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The losing streak ended for the Orlando Magic with a victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-97 on November 1, they had lost four consecutive games prior to that victory. But anyway the record is still negative for the Orlando Magic with 6 losses and only two wins.

Boston Celtics are also struggling with negative numbers after just one week in the 2021-22 NBA Season. They lost the last three games, the most recent loss was against the Chicago Bulls 114-128 at home. After this game they play against the Miami Heat in Florida.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Orlando Magic lost the first games of the season against Spurs 97-123 and Knicks 96-121, but later they managed to win the first game of the season against Knicks 110-104 on the road. This game against the Boston Celtics is the first of five straight home games before playing on the road again. Orlando Magic are scoring 103.9 points per game, and the defense allows 111.5 points.

The Boston Celtics fell back into another losing streak, the last three games were defeats against the Washington Wizars twice 107-116 and 112-115 and the most recent against the Chicago Bulls at home. Boston Celtics are scoring an average of 113.9 points per game as the fourth best offense of the season, but defense is the worst allowing 119.7 points per game.

Orlando Magic are plagued with injuries, Gary Harris and E’Twauan Moore did not play on November 1 against the Timberwolves. For now, Cole Anthony leads the Orlando Magic with 19.4 PPG and 44.8 FG%. Boston Celtics have two players scoring over twenty points per game, Brown 26.7 PPG and Tatum 25.7 PPG.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

Orlando Magic are underdogs at home with +6.5 ATS and +230 moneyline at FanDuel, they don't have the offensive power needed to win against the visitors, but the visitors' defense is weak. Boston Celtics are favorites with -6.5 points to cover and -250 moneyline, the total is set at 215.5 points. The best pick for his NBA game is: Boston Celtics -6.5.



FanDuel Orlando Magic +6.5 / +230 Totals 215.5 Boston Celtics -6.5 / -250

* Odds via FanDuel.