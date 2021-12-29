The Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks face off on Thursday, December 30, at Amway Center in the 2021-22 NBA season. Here, check out the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it.

With the new year drawing nearer, the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks will bid farewell to 2021 when they meet at Amway Center on Thursday, December 30. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, and odds of this game of the 2021-22 NBA season. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

This Eastern Conference meeting will pit two teams going through completely different situations. The Magic, who have one of the worst records this season, head into this clash aiming to end a three-game losing streak.

Their last defeat, precisely, came against the reigning champions. Unlike their opponents, the Bucks head into this rematch in high spirits, riding on a four-game winning run. Will Giannis Antetokounmpo and company record another road win in Orlando?

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Time: 7 PM (ET)

Location: Amway Center, Orlando

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

The Magic and Bucks meet for the second straight time shortly after Milwaukee took down the hosts 127-110. Orlando look like one of the weakest teams in the league right now and its home record is even more worrying (2-12).

The Bucks, however, have struggled to get results when they hit the road (11-8), but they have comfortably picked up the victory when they had to visit the Magic earlier this week. With four straight wins under its belt, Milwaukee hopes to wrap up the year by making it five in a row.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Results

Orlando Magic: 7-28 (2-12 at home)

Milwaukee Bucks: 23-13 (11-8 on the road)

The game between the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options to watch the game: NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Florida, and Bally Sports WI.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US haven't revealed their predictions for this game yet. However, the Bucks look like the heavy favorites to win this one. Not only they have already beaten the Magic, but their results this season have been much better.

* Odds TBD.