Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes explained his chemistry with Travis Kelce and how they've managed to become one of the deadliest tandems in NFL history.

You don't have to be a football connoisseur to realize that Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have a special bond on the field. They've turned the Kansas City Chiefs into an unstoppable offensive juggernaut, taking over when it matters the most.

Their chemistry was again at a full display during their miracle comeback against the Buffalo Bills, as Pat and the Chiefs gave Kelce the freedom to call plays and make adjustments with the game on the line. Mahomes trusted his All-Pro tight end and the outcome was as good as expected.

So, now that they're one win away from their third trip to the Super Bowl in as many years, Mahomes took some time to explain what has made the duo of he and Kelce so special and dominant.

Kansas City Chiefs News: Patrick Mahomes Explains His Chemistry With Travis Kelce

“It just takes a lot of reps,” Mahomes said in his press conference. “Just going out there and seeing a lot of different coverages, the good thing about being in this offense with the guys that we have is we’ve seen possibly every coverage you could see. Guys have seen those; they recognize those on the field, and they know how to get themselves open within the system of the offense."

“You have to not only know what you have but know what everybody else in the entire offense has. That just comes with guys that know the offense and run it the right way," the Texas Tech product added.

The Chiefs have a tough task ahead of them as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals already had the best of them at Arrowhead Stadium this season. But as long as Pat and Kelce are healthy and on the same page they'll always be the team to beat.