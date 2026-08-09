Cavaliers actively seeking Dennis Schroder trades on the market

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly interested in and constantly seeking to use Dennis Schroder as a trade piece in the NBA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers remain active on the market after missing out on LeBron James, with reports indicating they are pursuing PJ Washington and stand as one of the primary suitors for Jonathan Kuminga ahead of the upcoming NBA season. This active posture keeps them searching for a trade involving Dennis Schroder.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavaliers are looking to ship Schroder out of town. They are more interested in bringing in either Peyton Watson or Jonathan Kuminga, which would fit more of a need than the backup point guard spot.

“The Cavs continue to discuss various trade packages involving Schroder, seeing if there is an opportunity to slightly reconfigure the roster or gain financial flexibility, which would help their pursuit of free agents Jonathan Kuminga and Peyton Watson,” Fedor wrote.

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Cavaliers taking serious approach

The Cavaliers still have that chip on their shoulder and recognize they can offer much more and re-establish themselves as a contender with the roster they have. That is the main reason why James Harden still has not signed an extension.

Dennis Schroder of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Harden is willing to help the Cavs out so that they have enough money to bring in another guy. However, that likely won’t be enough. Cleveland might also have to make a trade in order to free up some money to bring in one of two forwards that they have on their minds.

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Cleveland has very little cap flexibility at the moment to add another player. Anyone they add would push them closer to the second apron, which is where they finished a year ago. Doing the same now would be a big issue, as then the Cavaliers would face restrictions.

The situation with Kuminga and Watson

Kuminga has reportedly not been willing to sign a minimum contract. Several teams around the league have been trying to sign him to such a deal. Watson is still in a stalemate of restricted free agency with the Nuggets. Both of them would be hard to fit into the current cap structure without making some sort of trade.