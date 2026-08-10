Ben Simmons generates interest from teams eyeing NBA return

Ben Simmons dreams of an NBA comeback and is already drawing interest from franchises for his services.

Ben Simmons wants to step back onto an NBA court, and he is doing everything in his power to make it happen. While rumors have already linked him to a potential return to the Philadelphia 76ers, other parties could also be interested.

According to Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Simmons “is expected to be a full participant with ‘zero restrictions'” in the Australian men’s national team mini-camp in Melbourne, which starts tomorrow. As per Spears, Simmons “paid his own way to the camp,” aiming to showcase his improved health and compete for a roster spot on the national team.

The 30-year-old, most famously known for his time with the Philadelphia 76ers, reportedly has several NBA teams interested in his services. Spears even specified that one West squad had already offered a training camp invite.

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What lies ahead for Ben Simmons

Simmons has not yet represented Australia in a senior international game after withdrawing from the national team during the 2019 FIBA World Cup and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. It is not entirely clear how much interest there is from Australian brass to call on the 30-year-old guard, who is dealing with plenty of uncertainty regarding his health.

Ben Simmons #25 of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The “mini-camp” in question refers to a player-led training camp in Australia that Ben Simmons is expected to participate in as he seeks to give his absolute best. Spears elaborated on this as well, stating:

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“NBA free agent forward Ben Simmons is expected to be a full participant with ‘zero restrictions’ in a player-led Aussie men’s national team mini-camp in Melbourne beginning Monday, sources to andscape. Simmons took last season off in hopes of completely healing from injuries.”

“The three-time NBA All-Star paid his own way to the camp. A coach who worked out Simmons recently said he has regained his athleticism. The injury-plagued 30-year-old recently told andscape this is the best he’s felt in years. He last played with the Nets & Clippers in the 24-25 season.”

Simmons’ recent performance

In the 2024-25 NBA season, Simmons averaged 5.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. With figures like these, the 30-year-old was still a solid asset on the roster.