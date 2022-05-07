Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat will face each other for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. Find out everything you want to know about this game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Miami Heat will visit the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center for the Game 4 of these Eastern Conference semifinals. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Sling (50% off your first month).

The Miami Heat started this semifinal series with a bang, not only winning their first two home games, but doing so with great authority. The first game was won 106-92, while the second, 119-103. From how the situation was going, everything indicated that this would be a quiet series for the Florida franchise.

However, in game 3 (the first in each of the 76ers) the locals gave a blow of authority and won by 99-79 sowing doubts about the possibility that this could be an easy series for the team that finished as leader in the Eastern Conference. The Game 4 will undoubtedly be key in the future of these conference semifinals.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: Sling

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Storylines

After two games in which the Miami Heat really played at a high level and won with great authority (the first game by a difference of 14 points, while the second by 16 points), it was thought that this could be a relatively calm series for the Florida franchise, but Game 3 seemed to prove otherwise.

The Philadelphia 76ers not only won the third game of the series, but they did it with great authority: no less than 20 points difference, showing the potential to complicate Miami, and even eliminate them. Clearly, if the 76ers continue at this level, the Heat will have to do something different because they were so outmatched in Game 3.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This Playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat to be played this Sunday, May 8 at the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; will be broadcast in the United States on TNT.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to Caesars: Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to take the victory with -125 odds, while +105 odds will be for the Miami Heat victory.

Caesars Philadelphia 76ers -125 Miami Heat +105

*Odds via Caesars