Miami Heat will have their first chance to close down the series against Philadelphia 76ers for Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Miami Heat once again proved how powerful are. On Tuesday night, Jimmy Butler performed as expected, he registered 23 points to be the Heat's leading scorer of the night. Alongside Max Strus who pulled up 19 points with 10 rebounds, 9 of those rebounds were on their defensive end. This helped a lot to keep Joel Embiid under control all night long. Heading into Game 6, Miami Heat are the favorites to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

On the other side, Philadelphia 76ers had one of the worst nights on their offensive end. Their superstar Joel Embiid pulled up just 17 points with 5 rebounds and 2 assists. His problems with the mask made him disappear on the court. None of the other Sixers' players were able to put up more than 14 points. James Harden only registered 14 points with 4 assists and 6 rebounds. Tuesday's game ended as a 120-85 loss for the Sixers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania