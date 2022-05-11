Miami Heat will have their first chance to close down the series against Philadelphia 76ers for Game 6 of the Conference Semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoffs game, such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you are in the United States you can stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).
Miami Heat once again proved how powerful are. On Tuesday night, Jimmy Butler performed as expected, he registered 23 points to be the Heat's leading scorer of the night. Alongside Max Strus who pulled up 19 points with 10 rebounds, 9 of those rebounds were on their defensive end. This helped a lot to keep Joel Embiid under control all night long. Heading into Game 6, Miami Heat are the favorites to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
On the other side, Philadelphia 76ers had one of the worst nights on their offensive end. Their superstar Joel Embiid pulled up just 17 points with 5 rebounds and 2 assists. His problems with the mask made him disappear on the court. None of the other Sixers' players were able to put up more than 14 points. James Harden only registered 14 points with 4 assists and 6 rebounds. Tuesday's game ended as a 120-85 loss for the Sixers.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Match Information
Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022.
Time: 7:00 PM (ET)
Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Time by States in the US
ET: 7:00 PM
CT: 6:00 PM
MT: 5:00 PM
PT: 4:00 PM
Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Storylines
Miami Heat confirmed last Tuesday night their superior level through the 2022 NBA Playoffs series. Despite the 2 lost games in Philadelphia, they were able to take the lead once again. Now the Heat are one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. Will Miami be able to close down this series at Philly's house?
The Sixers are in serious trouble right now. They are not only one game down in this NBA Second Round series, but if they lose again, it will be the end of their 2022 NBA Playoffs journey. However, this series shifts back to Philly just in time to clinch a win. Will the Sixers be able to even up this series?
Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: How to watch in the US
The 2022 NBA Playoffs Conference Semifinals Game 6 between Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat to be played on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat: Predictions and Odds
Heat are leading 3-2 this series after last Tuesday’s win. Sixers will have to push harder in Philly if they want to force a Game 7. According to Caesars, the favorites are Philadelphia 76ers with -140 odds, while Miami Heat have +120 odds. The Over/Under Line is set to 227.0 points for Game 6 of the Second Round playoff series.
