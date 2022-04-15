The Eastern Conference Playoffs will start with this game between Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors. Find out everything you want to know about this 2022 NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NBA Playoffs in the US

Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors will start with Playoffs in the Eastern Conference when they face each other this Saturday, April 16. Check out everything you need to know about this NBA Playoff game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Without a doubt, it will be one of the most interesting series that these Playoffs will have, since two strong teams that have had a very good regular season will face each other. In the case of the locals, their level has been quite good from the beginning, although towards the end they showed more potential, remaining with a record of 51-31.

In the case of the Toronto Raptors, they were somewhat loose initially, even fighting to get into Play-in positions. Their journey has been similar to that of the Boston Celtics: after that not-so-auspicious start, they improved a lot, achieving several consecutive winning streaks that led them to be one of the 6 classified directly to the Playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 16, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Storylines

These two teams played four games during the regular season, with a predominance of the Toronto Raptors, who won 3 of those 4 games. The last match they disputed was just a week ago, on April 7, when the Canadian franchise beat the Pennsylvania franchise 119-114.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors in the U.S.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this game. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to take the victory with 1.53 odds, while 2.55 odds will be for the Toronto Raptors victory.

BetMGM Philadelphia 76ers 2.55 Toronto Raptors 1.53

*Odds via BetMGM